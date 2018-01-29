First responders fight the flu - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

First responders fight the flu

By Nicolette Perrone, Reporter
Connect
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The CDC continues to refer to this year's flu season as an epidemic, and those on the front lines of the outbreak are taking precautions to avoid catching and spreading the illness.

"Our volume has drastically increased since flu season has started," said Jeremiah Slatten, Operations Supervisor at AMS. "I think we're seeing a lot more volume as far as 911 calls and the ER is definitely feeling the effects of the flu season."

 With that increase in calls, the ambulances are thoroughly cleaned before heading back out.

"We disinfect usually with a quaternary disinfectant which means that it kills basically everything on contact," said Will Hendon, EMS Chief at AMS. "We leave it on roughly 10 minutes. That's usually the required specifications for our state required disinfectants."

If a patient is experiencing flu-like symptoms, first responders take precautions.

"Of course we're always wearing gloves anytime we come in contact with a patient," said Slatten. "We're also going to apply a mask to make sure we stay safe and we're  going to offer that mask to a patient so that we make sure they're not spreading any communicable diseases."

"To prevent any airborne pathogens or particulates being ingested by the care providers or exposing anyone else who might come in contact with that patient during the transfer process," said Hendon.

During each transport, AMS communicates with the hospital directly to let them know the symptoms of who is entering their doors.

"So that they are prepared and they could have the appropriate precautions," said Slatten. "They want to know if it's a flu patient coming so they can protect their staff and the patients there as well."

First responders have simple words of advice for everyone hoping to avoid the flu bug

"The number one thing is wash your hands and if you're feeling sick, stay at home," said Slatten.

The CDC advises we're likely to see more cases of the flu in the weeks to come and urges everyone to get vaccinated if they haven't yet.

