Officials identify persons of interest in burglary, death of two dogs

The Potter County Sheriff's Office has two persons of interest in last week's Rolling Hills burglary that left two family pets dead.

When David Ingle's nephew returned home on the 100 block of Rustic Trail, he noticed something strange. The family's two dogs, Sky and Bodie, were missing.

He searched the backyard and walked up the stairs to the pool, where he saw Sky and Bodie's lifeless bodies at the bottom of the pool.

"When he come home, he saw the pool cover all pushed to the back of the pool," said David Ingle, homeowner. "There's scratch and claw marks all over it now."

Soon after, his nephew noticed a television was missing, along with hand tools from the garage, worth around $700. David believes whoever robbed him killed his dogs in the process.

"I believe they just threw the dogs in, and they got tired and they couldn't swim anymore," said Ingle. "It was pretty much a terrible way to die. It'd be like us stuck out in the middle of the ocean without a life jacket trying to tread water. You'll eventually get to a point where you can't."

The Potter Country Sheriff's Office does have two persons of interests in the case. David hopes whoever did this will be charged with animal cruelty.

"The important thing is the animal cruelty. They need to give them the harshest punishment available for doing that," said Ingle. "Those dogs didn't do anything to anybody. They dang sure didn't do anything to them. If they're mean enough to kill animals like that just because, they'll do it to anybody. Who says they're not liable to just run over somebody. Animal cruelty to me is just as bad as killing someone."

District Attorney Randall Sims says he could not comment due to the pending case.

