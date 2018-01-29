Crews responding to grassfire in Moore County

Fire crews from Hutchinson County are currently responding to a grassfire in Moore County.

The fire is located off of Farm to Market Road 1913 in Moore County.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is near the county line, but there is currently no threat to Hutchinson County residents.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist with this fire.

As of now, the fire spans 130 acres and is 40 percent contained. No homes are currently threatened.

Officials ask that you use caution when traveling through the area.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the area, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.