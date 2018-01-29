Heal the City founder honored by Texas Medical Association

The Texas Medical Association awarded its highest honor on Saturday to the founder of an Amarillo non-profit.

Dr. Alan Keister, founder of the Heal the City free clinic in Amarillo, was presented with the 2018 John P. McGovern Champion of Health Award.

The presentation took place at the association's Winter Conference in Austin.

The award is intended to recognize "exceptional projects that address urgent public health threats" according to the Texas Medical Association.

Heal the City is a free clinic in Amarillo that provides urgent medical care to the uninsured in Amarillo.

The nonprofit also gives referral services to introduce patients into the local medical community.

