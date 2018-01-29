1 person dead after wreck on East Amarillo Boulevard

One person has died after a wreck on East Amarillo Boulevard this afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Amarillo police say an SUV was heading west on East Amarillo Boulevard when the car left the roadway.

The car then hit a tree in the grass median, catching fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they will release more information after notifying the victim's family.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

