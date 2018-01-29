Texas DPS arrests two for marijuana hidden in fuel tank

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 117 pounds of marijuana on Friday after a trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Around 5:51 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driving east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found multiple sealed packages of marijuana hidden inside of a diesel tank.

Veronica Chavez-Leyva, 28 and Federico Caracoza, 42, both of Oklahoma City, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were booked into the Carson County jail.

