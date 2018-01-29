Texas DPS trooper arrests three, seizes over 100 pounds of marijuana

Three men are in jail after a DPS traffic stop in Carson County.

Around 11:40 a..m, a trooper pulled over a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered multiple sealed packages of marijuana in the bed of the pickup.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Aaron Jones of Los Angeles, Tyler Ward of Las Vegas, Nevada and Nicholas Brown of Joplin, Missouri were all arrested and booked into the Carson County jail for felony possession of marijuana.

The drugs amounted to 116 pounds and have an estimated street value of $704,000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.