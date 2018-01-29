Texas DPS seizes over $2 million in marijuana

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than $2 million of marijuana after a traffic stop in Oldham County on Saturday.

Around 12:55 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2018 Ford RV driving on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

Upon a search of the vehicle, the trooper found multiple packages of marijuana hidden throughout the trailer in cardboard boxes.

Yunlong Bai, 28 and Chao Chen, 30, both of Arcadia, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Oldham County jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from El Monte, California to Atlanta.

