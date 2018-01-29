DPS arrest two in Carson County for felony drug possession

A traffic stop led to one arrest and the seizure of over 50 pounds of drugs on Saturday in Carson County.

Around 3:42 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2017 Mercedes E300 near Conway for a traffic violation.

Upon a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered multiple packages of marijuana, totaling 55 pounds.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $333,000.

Qi Lin Xiao, 29 and Lian Lin, 29, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were both booked into the Carson County jail.

