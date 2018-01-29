DPS traffic stop leads to one arrest, drug seizure

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested one man on Saturday on felony drug possession charges.

At 2:51 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-40 near Conway.

A DPS K-9 unit arrived on scene and detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

After a search, the trooper found 34 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle, with a combined street value of approximately $380,000.

The driver, Joel Herrera, 25, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

The drugs were allegedly being taken from Phoenix to Memphis, Tennessee.

He was booked into the Carson County jail.

