Democratic candidates highlight property taxes, education at banquet

The Potter-Randall County Democratic Club had its annual banquet and fundraiser Saturday.

The evening included a dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

Attendees also heard from multiple speakers, including Mike Collier, a candidate for Texas lieutenant governor.

Collier said that his biggest issue to be addressed was property tax reform.

"We have a real problem with property taxes in this state. We also have a real problem with education funding, and the two work together," said Collier. "I have a very strong desire to be honest about what's driving property taxes up so we can fix it and drive property taxes down."

Collier spoke about his plan to increase state funding for education and lower individual property taxes throughout the state to address these issues.

Other speakers included Mike Purcell, a candidate for Texas State House District 86 and Kim Olson, a candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

