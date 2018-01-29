Lonnie Allsup, founder of Allsup's Convenience Store, dies at 84

Lonnie Allsup, the founder of Allsup's Convenience Stores, died at his Clovis home this Sunday.

At the age of 84, Allsup's name was linked to hundreds of convenience stores throughout Texas and New Mexico. There are over 300 stores throughout 160 towns.

Lonnie and his wife, Barbara Allsup, grew up in the small town of Morton, Texas. In 1956, Lonnie bought a small store in Roswell, New Mexico called Lonnie's Drive-in. A few years down the road, the family accepted an offer to sell their chain of stores to Southland Corporation, or 7-Eleven.

They moved to Clovis and started fresh with a new store - Allsup's Convenience Store.

Throughout the years, the store has gown to be the 35th largest chain of convenience stores in the world and is well-known for their famous Allsup's burrito.

The public is asked to send any condolences here.

Services for Lonnie are pending, and arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home.

