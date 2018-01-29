Copy-Baby found dead in garbage; 18-year-old arrested

CLOVIS, CA (KFSN/CNN) – An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after police say she gave birth without seeking medical help for herself or her child.

Police were called to 18-year-old Angelena Hamilton’s home Wednesday after someone reported seeing blood on the driveway and something bloody in a trash can.

Officers found a deceased, newborn girl in the garbage. They say the child’s own mother made the body dump.

Hamilton didn’t tell anyone she was pregnant, police say, harboring the secret even from her own family. The family was heartbroken when they found out, according to detectives.

The 18-year-old told police she gave birth on Wednesday but didn’t seek medical help for herself or her child. Detectives say they don’t know why Hamilton chose to deliver the child alone.

Police believe the baby was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled to find out how she died.

After getting rid of the body, Hamilton carried on with class at Clovis Community College, like nothing happened, police say.

"It's devastating to realize that a newly born baby's life was lost, and that an 18-year-old made the decision she made to do this,” said Chief Matt Basgall with the Clovis Police Department.

