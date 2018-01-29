1 person dead after a collision Sunday evening

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.
DPS seized 290 pounds of marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
One person has died after a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Moore County.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Jan. 29
The IRS will officially begin accepting paper and electronic tax returns Monday, Jan. 29.
