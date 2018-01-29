1 person dead after a collision Sunday evening

One person has died after a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Moore County.

Around 6:55 p.m., 48-year-old Tracy Brown of Arkansas was driving a semi-truck south on US 287 near Cactus.

Rosa Reyes, 49 of Etter, was driving behind the semi-truck.

When Brown slowed to make a turn, DPS officials say Reyes failed to control her speed, causing her car to collide into the back of the semi-truck.

The semi-truck then caught fire.

Reyes was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brown and the passenger in his car, 53-year-old Lisa Brown, were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.

DPS officials say the crash remains under investigation.

