1.34 million dollars worth of heroin discovered after traffic stop

Sunday, January 14, DPS seized more than ten pounds of heroin after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Trooper stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

Four packages of heroin were found inside the passenger side panel. The drugs are worth approximately $1.34 million dollars.

Jorge Ramirez, 22, and Erasmo Ramirez-Romero, 30, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Modesto, California, to Greenville, South Carolina.

