Traffic stop leads to million dollar marijuana bust

Wednesday, Jan. 24, DPS seized 290 pounds of marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Around 4:10 p.m., the Trooper stopped a 2012 Mercedes Benz Sprinter towing a 2018 Cargo Craft trailer traveling east on I-40 near Groom, for a traffic violation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A DPS canine was brought to the scene and alerted on the trailer. The Trooper discovered bundles of marijuana worth approximately $1.76 million dollars.

Suwannee Williams, 50, Alexander Williams, 31, and Justin Williams, 20, all of Oklahoma City, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were all transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.