RECALL ALERT: VTech recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles due to injury hazard

VTech recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles due to injury hazard. The clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break causing the mobile to fall, posing an injury hazard to an infant in the crib.

This recall involves VTech Lights & Lullabies Travel mobiles. The recalled mobiles were sold in blue and pink.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The model numbers are 80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink). The pink mobile was sold exclusively at Amazon.com. The mobile has a white and pink or white and blue plastic arm that clamps onto the side of a crib. It has three star attachments that hang from the top.

The mobile has a music button that plays music, nature sounds and nursery rhymes. The mobile measures 5 inches wide by 15.8 inches tall.The model numbers are printed on the battery compartment door.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact Vtech for a full refund or a replacement product.

VTech has received six reports of the clamp cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from February 2017 through November 2017 for about $25.

Contact VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at vtechkids.com and click on Support for more information or register online at https://www.vtechkids.com/support/support_form

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.