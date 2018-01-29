Monday's Weather: Breezy day with temps in the upper 50s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Jan. 29

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph possible with high temps in the upper 50s.

Overnight we drop into the 20s and 30s with cooler wind chills. Winds pick up into Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the area tomorrow due to strong winds and dry conditions.

Temps warm into the 70s tomorrow. A cold front moves through Thursday bringing cooler temps for the end of the week.

