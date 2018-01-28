Identity theft a major concern this tax season

The IRS will officially begin accepting paper and electronic tax returns Monday, Jan. 29.

For those who haven't filed already, tax officials want you to be aware of the dangers of identity theft, as they say criminals typically begin filing fraudulent tax returns this time of year.

The Identity Theft Resource Center reported more than 174 million tax records exposed in data breaches through December of last year.

That's why tax officials are saying when the 'floodgates open' tomorrow, identity theft is a major concern.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The franchise owner of Liberty Tax in Amarillo and Siempre Tax, Jack Williams, said beating criminals to the punch is what's going to protect taxpayers.

"When those returns hit the super computer and (the IRS) starts looking at them, they can't always tell if it is or is not the person they say they are so it works on kind of a first come first serve basis," he said. "If the crook gets your information and files that return and they get your refund, it doesn't mean you may not get it back, but it is going to be a pain in the neck for you."

Williams urges taxpayers to prevent this by filing as early as possible.

You can also sign up for identity theft protection and credit monitoring services as an added precaution.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.