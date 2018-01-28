Pampa native, self-proclaimed ISIS supporter sentenced in murder of transit guard

A Pampa native and ex-soldier has been sentenced in the murder of a Denver transit security guard.

After being found guilty of first-degree murder, Joshua Cummings, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the execution-style death of Scott Von Lanken, 56.

The sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder in the state of Colorado.

According to police, Cummings shot Lanken in the back of the neck while the guard was having a conversation on Jan. 31, 2017.

After being arrested, Cummings told an Associated Press reporter that he was a supporter of the Islamic State terror group.

Investigators said that they found no evidence that the group was involved with the killing.

Members of mosques in Denver and Texas had reportedly expressed concern about Cummings' apparent radicalization before the shooting.

