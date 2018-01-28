City of Amarillo begins further crack-sealing, paving repairs

The IRS will officially begin accepting paper and electronic tax returns Monday, Jan. 29.
Amarillo first responders are responding to a wreck on Highway 287 near downtown. NewsChannel 10 crews on the scene are reporting a truck turned over onto its side as a result of a rollover. The Highway 287 south ramp has been closed. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android Officers are currently on scene. The public is asked to stay clear of the area. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with info...
A Pampa native and self-proclaimed ISIS supporter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole following the murder of a transit guard.
The City of Amarillo will begin new road repairs beginning Monday.
First responders are currently fighting a grass fire west of Clarendon.
