City of Amarillo begins further crack-sealing, paving repairs

The City of Amarillo will begin new road repairs beginning Monday.

The portion of Wallace Boulevard between Research and Halstead Streets will undergo repavement and crack-sealing.

The city reports that the pavement has deteriorated, which has caused numerous cracks and potholes to form along the stretch of road.

Eastbound traffic on Wallace Boulevard will be detoured south to Fleming Avenue.

Westbound lanes will remain open.

The project is scheduled for completion on February 2.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The city will also be performing crack-sealing work on Hastings Avenue between Broadway Drive and US Highway 87.

Drivers will be detoured to Studebaker and Bonita Avenues.

Use caution when traveling through these areas for the duration of these projects.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.