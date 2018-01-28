Driver rolls truck over near I-27 interchange

One man has been taken to the hospital after an auto accident Sunday afternoon.

At 5:59 p.m., officers were called to the I-27 & I-40 Interchange on reports of an auto accident.

A single vehicle had rolled over near the Highway 287 south exit.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the incident, with alcohol being a possible factor.

