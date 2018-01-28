Hedley ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing flu

The Hedley Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 29.

According to HISD, the closure is the result of the flu and other illnesses hitting the community severely.

Classes will resume the following day.

HISD also advised parents to please ensure that sick children taken to the doctor and were healthy before returning them to school.

