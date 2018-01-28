Officials report Clarendon grass fire contained

The Clarendon Vol. Fire Dept. responded to a grass fire behind Panhandle Road and Field Service around 4:15 p.m., Sunday.

The fire moved into a storage area behind the business and involved a large pile of tires. The rubber burning created thick smoke throughout the area.

Some electrical service was lost in the area as the fire took down a power pole that was near the tires on fire.

Fire crews were able to control the grass fire but were unable to extinguish the tire fire which will continued to burn into the night.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Panhandle Road and Field Service and fire crews will monitored the fire throughout the night.

Fire crews did a burnout around the fire to remove grass so that the fire cannot spread.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.