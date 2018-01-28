Fire near Clarendon burns grass, tires

First responders are currently fighting a grass fire west of Clarendon.

According to the Donley County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located near a wrecking yard, causing some tires to also catch fire.

The rubber burning has created thick smoke throughout the area.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The public is advised to stay clear of the area while crews continue to fight the flames,

This story is currently developing and will be updated with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.