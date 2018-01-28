Crime Watch Daily show to feature Thomas Brown disappearance

The story of Thomas Brown will air on nationally syndicated program Crime Watch Daily tomorrow.

The show is hosted by Chris Hansen, a former NBC reporter, and features many unsolved crimes and undercover investigations.

The episode comes on the heels of new developments regarding the case, including the investigating sheriff asking the State of Texas Deputy Attorney General to take the case over, citing the family's lack of satisfaction with the investigation.

The program will air on NewsChannel 10 Too on Monday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

