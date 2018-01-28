Canyon police to hold active shooter course

The Canyon Police Department will host an active shooter situation course.

The class will consist of demonstrations of what to do in case of an active shooter event near you.

It will be free and open to the public.

The course will be held at the Cole Community Center in Canyon on January 30.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. and should last about 90 minutes.

