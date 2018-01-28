Canyon police to hold active shooter course

First responders are currently fighting a grass fire west of Clarendon.
The Hedley Independent School District will be closed on Monday, January 29.
The story of Thomas Brown will air on nationally syndicated program Crime Watch Daily tomorrow.
The Canyon Police Department will host an active shooter situation course.
With the start of the new work week, here are some lane closures to watch out for on your commute.
