Area lane closures

With the start of the new work week, here are some lane closures to watch out for on your commute:

On Monday, Jan. 29, Arthur Street will be closed all day going under Interstate 40 for a bridge deck pour.

On Interstate 40 westbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Bolton Road for crack seal repairs.

Watch for lane closures on State Loop 335 from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue for crack seal repairs.

The left lanes will be closed on northbound Fillmore Street and southbound Pierce Street for shrub removal.

The Texas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be careful when driving through any work zones.

