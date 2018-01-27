Hemphill County Sheriff asks Texas Attorney General to take Thomas Brown case

The Hemphill County Sheriff has reportedly sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General's Office requesting that it take over the investigation into the disappearance of Canadian teen Thomas Brown.

According to the Canadian Record, the sheriff's request was emailed to the AG office's Criminal Justice Division on Friday.

A petition had been started at Change.org by Thomas's mother, Penny Meek to pass the investigation.

The sheriff cites the family's dissatisfaction with the results of the investigation in his letter to the deputy attorney general.

