Community rallies to rebuild home of Amarillo veteran

Amarillo emergency workers are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision at the Soncy Road and Amarillo Boulevard intersection. Details are limited, but NewsChannel10 crews at the scene say people have been transported to the hospital. Traffic flow is limited in this area as crews work to control the scene. This story is developing. We will continue to update you as new details become available.
Amarillo emergency workers are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision at the Soncy Road and Amarillo Boulevard intersection. Details are limited, but NewsChannel10 crews at the scene say people have been transported to the hospital. Traffic flow is limited in this area as crews work to control the scene. This story is developing. We will continue to update you as new details become available.
Eighty-two-year-old Amarillo veteran and retired teacher, Ray Murphy, lost furniture, appliances, and even his dog due to smoke inhalation last fall in a fire that damaged his home.
Eighty-two-year-old Amarillo veteran and retired teacher, Ray Murphy, lost furniture, appliances, and even his dog due to smoke inhalation last fall in a fire that damaged his home.
The Hemphill County Sheriff has reportedly sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General's Office requesting that it take over the investigation into the disappearance of Canadian teen Thomas Brown.
The Hemphill County Sheriff has reportedly sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General's Office requesting that it take over the investigation into the disappearance of Canadian teen Thomas Brown.
Demonstrators in Amarillo took to the streets on Saturday for the annual Walk for Life.
Demonstrators in Amarillo took to the streets on Saturday for the annual Walk for Life.
Amarillo residents and students got to hear from surgeons and other medical professionals at the Academic Advantage event on Saturday.
Amarillo residents and students got to hear from surgeons and other medical professionals at the Academic Advantage event on Saturday.