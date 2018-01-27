Community rallies to rebuild home of Amarillo veteran

Eighty-two-year-old Amarillo veteran and retired teacher Ray Murphy, lost furniture, appliances and even his dog due to smoke inhalation last fall in a fire that damaged his home.

A Facebook post in a neighborhood watch group showing concern for Murphy's well-being sparked up a home improvement project that continued today.

Murphy has been living in his 80 percent damaged home since the fire that started with a space heater.

"The only room in the house that's safe, I have it fixed up as a bedroom/living room combination and I'm re-cleaning it this morning," he said. "I'm living as comfortably now as i did before the fire."

Every Saturday since early this month, he's joined by members of his community as they demolish the damage and soon they'll be able to begin the rebuilding process.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Amarillo resident Jon Harris has been the leading force behind the rebuilding efforts and said helping a neighbor in need is what is bringing volunteers together.

He said it's been a long three weeks of removing burned drywall, furniture and stripping away as much as they can.

"We've got it to the studs right now, we've got a guy that's coming in doing some electrical work," he said. "But yeah, we're just taking it one step at a time. It's a little overwhelming to look at it as a whole, but broken down we can kind of manage it through."

Not only neighbors, but also other Amarillo residents and local businesses have pitched in to help with the project.

"Ultimately, when you see someone struggling or someone who can't necessarily help themselves, you know, you want to help them, you want to do something. Anything," said Harris. "And so I see these moments as just an opportunity for, not just people here, but people in Amarillo just to come together and be neighborly. It's truly 'love thy neighbor'."

While it's been a challenging time, Murphy said he's gained much more through the people who've helped him in the community.

"I'm really surprised how much this has affected my life," he said. "Of course, I'm not happy with it, but I'm really not sad either, because I've met many, many, many good people."

Volunteers say much of the rebuilding process is at a standstill due to lack of funding.

If you'd like to donate to help Murphy, you can give to the "Ray Murphy Benefit Fund" at any Amarillo National Bank location.

To inquire about being a volunteer in the rebuilding effort, call (806)-340-5624.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.