Three-car collision blocking traffic at Soncy, Amarillo Blvd

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo emergency workers are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision at the Soncy Road and Amarillo Boulevard intersection.

A pickup was driving east on Amarillo Boulevard, ran a red light, and collided with another pickup.

The two vehicles then jumped the median and collided with an SUV.

People have been transported to the hospital, but no information is currently available on the number of people or the severity of their injuries.

Traffic flow is limited in this area as crews work to control the scene.

This story is developing. We will continue to update you as new details become available.

