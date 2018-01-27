Amarillo demonstrators seek an end to abortion

Demonstrators in Amarillo took to the streets on Saturday for the annual Walk for Life.

Organizers said that it's been 45 years since abortion was legalized in the United States, and they're praying to put an end to it.

The event began with a mass at St. Mary's Cathedral before hundreds of Amarillo citizens marched to Sanborn Park in solidarity with their cause.

Stephanie Frausto, the Family Life Director for the Diocese of Amarillo, said that the event is for people who cannot speak up for themselves.

"And we let folks know especially those who feel all alone in the midst of their trials, that we're here to embrace them," said Frausto.

The event concluded with a prayer led by the Knights of Columbus, Church of the Panhandle and Bishop Patrick Zurek.

