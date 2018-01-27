Amarillo demonstrators seek an end to abortion

Demonstrators in Amarillo took to the streets on Saturday for the annual Walk for Life.
Amarillo residents and students got to hear from surgeons and other medical professionals at the Academic Advantage event on Saturday.
The grass fire in Hutchinson County was under control within two hours after it started as firefighters from neighboring cities were working together to deal with the aftermath.
A suspicious package found at the Curry County Courthouse was found to be harmless, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
The City of Portales expects to be cleaning the mess left by a large mineral oil spill for the next several days.
