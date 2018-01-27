Academic Advantage event gives students the edge on career path

Amarillo residents and students got to hear from surgeons and other medical professionals at the Academic Advantage event on Saturday.

The event gave students the opportunity to hear from various medical professionals spanning a wide variety of fields.

Topics included the details of their profession and the path to entering the medical field.

Students also got to interact with several representatives from local universities and non-profit organizations.

Non-profits offered details on internship programs available to students, while universities had recruiting opportunities available.

The annual event was sponsored by Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

It was held at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

