Fire burns grass at cemetery, but not crosses

A robbery suspect is behind bars after a citizen assisted officers in identifying him.
The grass fire in Hutchinson County was under control within two hours after it started as firefighters from neighboring cities were working together to deal with the aftermath.
A suspicious package found at the Curry County Courthouse was found to be harmless, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
Current oil prices are up for area producers in comparison to a year ago.
Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.
