Fire burns grass at cemetery, but not crosses

The grass fire in Hutchinson County was under control within two hours after it started as firefighters from neighboring cities were working together to deal with the aftermath.

The 122 acre fire in the area of Highway 136 and FM 281 in Morse and didn't damage any structures.

The fire was started by a downed power line.

"It didn't hit any structures, any houses, it did burn through a cemetery," said Jason Dodson, the Assistant Chief at Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department. "There wasn't any buildings there or anything. Just a couple trees we had to cut down."

After the fire was contained, mop-up efforts were underway with a watch on the wind shift in the forecast.

"Go through and make sure there's no smoke on the edge," said Dodson. "Depending on what the wind is and what it's going to do is how far we mop up inside the black."

Units from several local towns and the Park Services responded to the fire, and firefighters credit the teamwork.

"On burn bans and red flag days like this, anytime there's a fire we try to get as many resources to it as possible as quickly as possible that way we can have the least amount of damages," said Dodson.

One man said he saw the flames from miles away and knew the fire was in the area of the cemetery where members of his family are buried.

"We wanted to come over here after it was all put out and see if plots for family members and friends was okay," said Michael Bontke.

While the grass was burned, the plots and even some crosses remained untouched by the flames.

"The good man upstairs, the good Lord was watching out for everybody out here," said Bontke.

Firefighters say that working together is the key to keeping fires contained and everyone safe as we go through fire season.

