Rising oil prices give Texas economic stability

Current oil prices are up for area producers in comparison to a year ago. Prices are up at least ten dollars per barrel and fifteen in some areas.

"Anytime you've got good oil prices, you've got a boost to the economy. You've got more jobs, better schools, better funding," said Judy Stark, President of Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association. "In the last few years there's been a shortage to the Texas budget because of the lack of oil and gas production. So it's a good thing that it's coming back up."

The biggest cause for the rise and the increase or price of barrels of oil is the fact that the market overall in the world is stabilized.

This rise in oil prices is making Texas more economically and financially stable.

Job openings in the oil field are now also increasing as rigs continue to be added to the Panhandle.

Stark said that the upturn means there are more jobs and a need for people to fill them.

"Because in a downturn, we lose people, they go to other industries. When the price goes back up again, obviously, we're looking for more people," said Stark.

She added oil exploration is also continuing as Texas has one of the world's largest reservoir finds.

"The ups and downs of the oil and gas business has historically been there for decades and always will be. You'll have a period of low prices like we've just been through and then we'll have a rise in prices again," said Stark. "I think where you're going to see a difference now is compared to what it used to be is that the U.S. is becoming oil-dominant, and that has been something historically we never have been."

