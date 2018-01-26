Curry County officials offering reward for information on suspicious package and telephonic threat

Curry County officials are offering a reward for information regarding the suspicious package and bomb threat at the Curry County Courthouse on Friday.

Around 2:00 p.m., a suspicious package was observed near the courthouse.

The building was evacuated, and Clovis police, fire and public works departments closed off a two-block radius of the area.

A Cannon Air Force Base Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called to the scene. The team determined that the package had been deliberately disguised as a bomb but contained no explosives.

The scene was declared safe at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, the Ninth Judicial District Court received a phone call threatening a bomb. It is currently unknown if the threat and the package are related.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your information leads to the location and arrest of the person(s) responsible for these incidents, you may be eligible of a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.