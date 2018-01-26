Curry County officials offering reward for information on suspicious package and telephonic threat

Fire crews from Hutchinson County are currently responding to a grass fire in Moore County.
Fire crews from Hutchinson County are currently responding to a grass fire in Moore County.
Today marks 108 days the Panhandle has yet to experience any measurable precipitation. That's according to the National Weather Service.
Today marks 108 days the Panhandle has yet to experience any measurable precipitation. That's according to the National Weather Service.
Pampa Independent School District has released a statement after a teacher at Pampa Junior High School used a video recorder to monitor students.
Pampa Independent School District has released a statement after a teacher at Pampa Junior High School used a video recorder to monitor students.
The Texas Medical Association awarded its highest honor on Saturday to the founder of an Amarillo non-profit.
The Texas Medical Association awarded its highest honor on Saturday to the founder of an Amarillo non-profit.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 117 pounds of marijuana on Friday after a trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 117 pounds of marijuana on Friday after a trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.