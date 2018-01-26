Cannon AFB Explosive Disposal Team on scene of 'suspicious package' at Curry County Courthouse

The Curry County Courthouse has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that law enforcement closed off a two-block radius in downtown Clovis near 7th and Main Streets while awaiting a bomb squad to examine a suspicious package found outside the old law library next to the courthouse.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Sheriff Wesley Waller told Eastern New Mexico News that the package "with suspicious characteristics" was reported around 2:00 p.m., and agencies were on the scene soon after, including Clovis police and firefighters.

The Cannon Air Force Base Explosive Disposal Team has arrived on the scene with a robot, and they are working to determine the contents of the package.

Clovis Fire Chief Mike Nolen said a bomb threat was called in to the courthouse this morning, but the report was found unsubstantiated.

No further information is available at this time, and we will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.