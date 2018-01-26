Multiple Texas, Oklahoma counties under burn ban

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.

According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, 27 area counties are currently under an outdoor burn ban, including all three counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

Dallam

Sherman

Ochiltree

Lipscomb

Hartley

Moore

Hutchinson

Roberts

Hemphill

Oldham

Potter

Carson

Gray

Wheeler

Deaf Smith

Randall

Armstrong

Donley

Collingsworth

Parmer

Swisher

Hall

Childress

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban .

This link is updated daily.

