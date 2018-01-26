Dumas ISD places teacher on administrative leave following reports of misconduct

Current oil prices are up for area producers in comparison to a year ago.
Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard.
The grassfire in Hutchinson County has now been contained.
The Dumas Independent School District has placed an employee on administrative leave after a report of an educator's misconduct with a student.
A robbery suspect is behind bars after a citizen assisted officers in identifying him.
