Dumas ISD places teacher on administrative leave following reports of misconduct

The Dumas Independent School District has placed an employee on administrative leave after a report of an educator's misconduct with a student.

The Superintendent, Monty Hysinger, released the following statement on the incident:

The Dumas ISD Administration received a report that a Dumas ISD teacher may have engaged in educator misconduct with a District student(s). Pursuant to the District's customary personnel practices, the employee was placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation. Dumas ISD is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law, and will coordinate its own investigation with these authorities. State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Further, since the District's and law enforcement's investigations are ongoing, the District cannot comment on this matter. Once the District's investigation into this matter is complete, the District's administration will examine the findings and determine what action, if any, is appropriate. Please be assured that in the interim, the District has taken steps to preserve the safety of its students. Unless new allegations and information are revealed, the District has no further comment at this time.

The investigation into these reports is ongoing, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.