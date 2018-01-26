Childress ISD cancels elementary school classes due to flu

Childress Independent School District is canceling elementary classes for several days next week due to the high volume of flu cases.

The Red River Sun reports that classes are canceled at Childress Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 29, Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Junior High and High School classes will still have regularly scheduled classes.

