Robbery suspect arrested after citizen assists in identification

A robbery suspect is behind bars after a citizen assisted officers in identifying him.

On Thursday at 3:24 p.m., Amarillo police were called to the 3500 block of Soncy on a report of shots being fired.

The victim found a man burglarizing his vehicle.

The suspect got into an altercation with the victim, which led to the suspect firing a shot.

The shot missed the victim, but did strike another vehicle.

The family in the vehicle was uninjured, and the suspect fled the scene.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

At 6:30 p.m., the victim whose vehicle was struck by a bullet called police and told them he was driving behind the vehicle that the suspect fled in.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle, where they identified the suspect as Christopher Bradley Arthur, 29.

Arthur was arrested for possession of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.