Grassfire in Hutchinson County contained, no structures damaged

The grassfire in Hutchinson County has now been contained.

Hutchinson County OEM says the fire was in the area of Highway 136 and FM 281.

Officials say the fire started at 12:30 this afternoon and was contained fairly quickly after.

The wind shifted, allowing mop up efforts to be completed quickly.

No structures were damaged.

Officials say the fire was started by a power line.

