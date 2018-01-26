Crews responding to grassfire in Hutchinson County

Crews are responding to a large grassfire in Hutchinson County.

Hutchinson County OEM says the fire is in the area of Highway 136 and FM 281.

Lifestar was called to the fire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says their attack aircraft flew over the fire and determined their assistance was not needed because local fire departments have a handle on the fire.

People in the area are asked to use caution and prepare for travel delays.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the fire, and we will bring you information as it becomes available.

