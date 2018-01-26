Students at San Jacinto Elementary gifted with the 'joy of reading'

Students at San Jacinto Elementary School are receiving new books and a backpack through the Story Bridge organization.

Story Bridge's mission includes bringing the joy of reading and the pride of book-ownership to at-risk children in Amarillo

Cargill presented a monetary donation to the organization yesterday, with the hope of continuing the organization's mission.

"It doesn't matter where you go in the city, all of your kids have big, big dreams - judges, teachers, doctors, engineers, designers, and reading makes school exponentially more fun," said Story Bridge Director Chandra Perkins.

Perkins adds she is excited about being able to finally add San Jacinto to the programs list.

Siblings of each student will also receive new books.

