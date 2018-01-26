Family comes home to find house burglarized, dogs drowned

Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.

Sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 25, an unknown person or persons burglarized a home on the 100 block of Rustic Trail in Rolling Hills.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office says the family came home to find several hundred dollars' worth of hand tools and shop equipment had been taken from the garage.

The family's two dogs were found dead in the swimming pool, and officials believe they were drowned by the suspects during the burglary.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Potter County Sheriff's Office.

