Corporal Jeb Hilton honored for spirit of service

A local first responder was honored during the Welcome Pardner Client Networking Breakfast.

Each month Welcome Pardner honors a local nonprofit and for-profit business.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

At today's breakfast, Corporal Jeb Hilton was surprised with the first ever First Responder of Distinction Award.

Hilton was given the honor thanks to his "spirit of service" and accomplishments both on and off the job.

NewsChannel 10 would like to send our congratulations to Corporal Jeb Hilton for his accomplishments.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.