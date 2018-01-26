Community Health Fair offering a variety of services this weekend

Several community businesses are coming together this weekend for a Community Health Fair.

The health fair is this Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Public Library. The library is located at 1500 Northeast 24th.

There will be low-cost immunizations for adults, nutrition and wellness information, health resources, skin care information and snacks and games.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the Amarillo Public Library, the City of Amarillo, Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and Haven Health will all be offering services at this event.

