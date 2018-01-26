Respect Life Mass and Walk this Saturday

The Respect Life Mass and Walk is this Saturday, January 27.

The event begins with a Diocesan Respect Life mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral located at 1200 South Washington.

Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with Penitential Prayer and a procession to Sanborn Park at 15th and Taylor, where on-site prayer will be led by Bishop Zurek.

To learn more about the event, call (806) 414-1059.

