City outlines proposal to switch out dumpsters for trash carts

A proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.

The proposal would switch out communal dumpsters in place of personal trash carts.

According to the city, waste crews would be collecting trash carts that would be rolled out to the curb by residents.

The replacement carts would be in place of large dumpsters, but only for locations that meet a certain criteria, like someone located in a dangerous or otherwise inconvenient place.

That criteria includes:

along an alley that ends in a dead end;

if the dumpster is positioned in front of a home or business;

or if there is no dumpster at all, but instead the city does curbside bag collection.

Currently at least 16,000 residents fall under those conditions.

The City of Amarillo's Solid Waste Department currently operates 22,000 dumpsters across the city. Some of the dumpsters have been in use for almost two decades.

A recent study found that roughly 1,500 of those dumpsters were found to be in an unsafe or inconvenient place, or heavily damaged.

Others were found to be in a deteriorated state.

Residents have been voicing their concerns and questions at a series of different meetings; the last of the meetings being held Thursday night.

Results from a recent survey show that out of a pool of 20 people, 18 were in favor of the proposed plan.

Under the proposed changes, each resident would receive a 95 gallon cart without an extra cost.

Each resident can receive up to a total of two carts at no cost, with options for additional carts.

Amarillo Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman said the city is looking to facilitate the program using the current budget.

"We're looking at working within the current funding that is available [in order] to purchase the equipment and initiate the type of program," said Hartman.

The city said the main goal of the new proposal is to secure the health and safety of residents and employees.

This type of collection is also said to be a more efficient use of city resources.

"One efficiency we see in the bag pick up is it takes three people. [If passed] we'd be able to reassign those two people to our alley clean up and dumpster maintenance," said Hartman.

Current side-loading trucks trucks would be swapped out for vehicles that are able to utilize a claw to grab the smaller carts.

The cost to facilitate the change of the mechanical infrastructure would be another aspect to come from the current budget.

At this moment, exact financial figures are not available. Hartman said the cost and all figures associated with the change will be available during a final presentation in February.

However, a plan that creates not additional costs for residents is the main goal.

"It's about budgeting and planning and coordinating what we need to do," said Hartman.

If the proposal is passed, it will take approximately three to four months to begin implementing the new carts. Then, it will take several months to completely roll out the proposed changes.

The plan also creates further opportunities.

"It'll be a gateway to other conservation efforts in the future," said Hartman.

The city believes the proposal would create an avenue for recycling bins and greenery bins used to separate yard waste. The yard waste in turn can be reconditioned in to mulch or fertilizer.

Hartman said the city is still ironing out a few details on the plan.

"They are still concerns we are addressing, but we welcome any input," said Hartman.

If you would like to voice a concern or comment, contact the city's Solid Waste Department at (806) 378-6813.

You can view the proposal below:

