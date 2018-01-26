TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving repairs for Wallace Blvd. start Monday

Paving repairs to Wallace Blvd. between Research and Halstead streets will begin Monday, Jan. 29.
The pavement has deteriorated, causing potholes and numerous cracks to form.
Eastbound traffic on Wallace Boulevard will be detoured south to Fleming Avenue.
Westbound lanes will remain open through the duration of the project which is scheduled for completion by Friday, Feb. 2.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
For more information call the City of Amarillo’s Street division at (806) 378-6815.
Source: City of Amarillo
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
A new proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.
A new proposal by the City of Amarillo would look to change how trash is collected for nearly 10 percent of the city.
Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.
Crews are still working a grassfire in Motley County.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 26
Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 26
Nearly three and a half months we have gone without rain, maintaining the longest dry spell in Amarillo history
Nearly three and a half months we have gone without rain, maintaining the longest dry spell in Amarillo history
Convicted murderer Jeremy Spielbauer has been sentenced to life in prison.
Convicted murderer Jeremy Spielbauer has been sentenced to life in prison.