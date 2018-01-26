TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving repairs for Wallace Blvd. start Monday

Paving repairs to Wallace Blvd. between Research and Halstead streets will begin Monday, Jan. 29.

The pavement has deteriorated, causing potholes and numerous cracks to form.

Eastbound traffic on Wallace Boulevard will be detoured south to Fleming Avenue.

Westbound lanes will remain open through the duration of the project which is scheduled for completion by Friday, Feb. 2.

For more information call the City of Amarillo’s Street division at (806) 378-6815.

Source: City of Amarillo

